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Royal Families

Mamdani says if he speaks to King Charles, he'd tell him to return controversial gem to India

Mamdani made comments ahead of wreath-laying ceremony at Ground Zero honoring victims of 9/11 attacks

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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Mamdani says if he speaks to King Charles, he'd tell him to return controversial gem to India Video

Mamdani says if he speaks to King Charles, he'd tell him to return controversial gem to India

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that if he has a chance to speak with King Charles during a 9/11 memorial event in New York City on Wednesday, he’d ask the British monarch to return a controversial 105.6-carat diamond to India.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that if he has a chance to speak with King Charles during a 9/11 memorial event in New York City on Wednesday, he’d ask the British monarch to return a controversial 105.6-carat diamond to India.

Mamdani was taking questions from reporters when he was asked what he’d say if King Charles happened to stop and chat at the event, a wreath laying at Ground Zero to honor those killed on 9/11 ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

"You know, if I was to speak to the King separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond," Mamdani said, after first saying that he was focused primarily on the evening's memorial event.

The diamond, which is now set in the crown of the Queen Mother that was worn by Queen Elizabeth, the wife of King George VI and mother to Queen Elizabeth II, has a controversial history.

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The coffin of the Queen Mother with a wreath from the Queen and a crown with the Koh-i-noor diamond

The coffin of the Queen Mother is adorned with a wreath from the Queen bearing the message "In loving memory, Lillibet," signed with the family name she used. The crown is set with the Koh-i-noor diamond at the front. (Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

The Koh-i-Noor, which means "Mountain of Light," was likely discovered in South India in the 13th century and is believed to have changed hands countless times over the following centuries.

In 1849, the gem wound up in Britain’s possession following its annexation of the Punjab and forcing its 10-year-old king to sign the Treaty of Lahore, requiring him to hand sovereignty — and the diamond — over to the British, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

King Charles III speaking at a joint meeting of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber

King Charles III addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 28, 2026. (Kylie Cooper/Pool/AP)

DEADLY DIAMONDS AND CURSED CROWNS

The diamond became part of Britain’s Crown Jewels and was worn by several queens before it was set in the front of the crown of the Queen Mother worn by Queen Elizabeth, in which the gem has remained as it sits on display in the Tower of London.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivering a speech in Queens New York City

Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers his 100 Days Address outlining progress on his core campaign promises in Queens, New York City, on April 12, 2026. (David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters)

India is one of several countries that have pushed for Britain to return the gem. Other countries laying claim to famous diamond include Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

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So far, neither Britain nor the Royal Family has given any indication that the diamond would be returned.

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