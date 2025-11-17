Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Majority of Democrats say 'extremist political rhetoric' contributed to Charlie Kirk assassination: poll

NBC News poll shows 61% of respondents believe extreme rhetoric contributed to conservative activist's death

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
TPUSA finds support in New York City while honoring Charlie Kirk Video

TPUSA finds support in New York City while honoring Charlie Kirk

TPUSA contributor Jack Posobiec joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to share the strong New York City support he saw while handing out 3,000 "Freedom" T-shirts honoring Charlie Kirk’s legacy following the election of Zohran Mamdani.

A majority of Democrats, Independents and Republicans agree that "extremist political rhetoric" contributed to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to a new poll.

The survey from NBC News found that 54% of Democrats agree that extreme rhetoric from "some in the media and by political leaders" was a major factor in Kirk's killing. An overwhelming majority of Republicans, 73%, expressed the same sentiment, while 53% of Independents agreed.

Across all respondents, 61% of Americans said they believe rhetoric contributed to Kirk's death.

Meanwhile, 28% said they believed Kirk's killing was caused more by the lone actions of a disturbed individual than the broader political climate. Another 4% said it was a combination of the two.

EXPERTS WARN LEFTIST CELEBRATIONS OF CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH SIGNAL A DANGEROUS MAINSTREAM SHIFT IN POLITICS

Charlie Kirk remembrance in Tennessee

A tribute to Charlie Kirk is shown on the jumbotron before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Bristol, Tennessee. (Wade Payne/AP)

The poll marks the first time in 15 years of NBC News polling that majorities of all major American political groups agree that extreme rhetoric was a major factor in causing a violent incident.

Polls going back to the 2011 shooting of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., show a steady rise in Americans blaming political rhetoric for violence, rather than just a lone individual.

In Giffords' case, 71% of respondents blamed the lone attacker, while 24% blamed rhetoric. By the time of President Donald Trump's second assassination attempt, however, 37% blamed the attacker and 54% blamed rhetoric.

FOLLOWING KIRK’S ASSASSINATION, LAWMAKERS REACT TO LETHAL POLITICAL CLIMATE: 'VIOLENT WORDS PRECEDE VIOLENT ACTIONS'

Erika Kirk and late husband Charlie Kirk in a side-by-side divided image

Erika Kirk is seeking to ensure that cameras will be allowed at the trial for her husband's alleged murderer. (Jesse Watters Primetime (left); Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union (right))

Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, faces a capital punishment trial in Utah. Members of his family say he became politically extreme and moved further and further to the left in the year leading up to Kirk's assassination.

Robinson faces a slew of charges, including aggravated murder, which carries the potential the death penalty. He has not yet entered a plea.

Judge Tony Graf granted a defense motion to allow Robinson to wear civilian clothes in court, citing his constitutional presumption of innocence, but denied a motion to allow him to appear without shackles.

People gather to watch Charlie Kirk side by side with Tyler Robinson mug shot.

A crowd watches as Charlie Kirk appears at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images and Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)

Robinson's next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2026, when he is expected to make his first in-person appearance.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

