Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Maine

Maine investigates claim that 250 unmarked ballots found in Amazon box

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says law enforcement will hold 'bad actors' accountable

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maine authorities are investigating after a resident claimed her Amazon order arrived containing hundreds of unmarked absentee ballots last week.

The ballots, sent out ahead of November's election, were reported missing by the town of Elsworth, Maine, on the same day that the woman said she found the ballots on her doorstep. Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said that state law enforcement and the FBI are investigating the incident.

"This year, it seems that there may have been attempts to interrupt the distribution of ballots and ballot materials," Bellows said at a press conference.

"I have full confidence that law enforcement will determine who is responsible, and any bad actor will be held accountable," she added.

NEW TWIST IN THE MOST COMBUSTIBLE REPUBLICAN SENATE PRIMARY IN THE COUNTRY

Shenna Bellows speaks in Maine

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at a news conference on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at the Maine State House in Augusta. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)

Maine's Nov. 4 election features a Republican-backed ballot initiative that would impose photo ID requirements for voting and reduce the reliance on drop boxes.

TRUMP'S SHADOW LOOMS LARGE IN 2025 ELECTION SHOWDOWNS

"What this means is that Mainers need to turn out in force, and every single person that supports voter ID and securing our elections needs to get out and vote between now and Nov. 4 to ensure that we secure our elections," said Republican state Rep. Laurel Libby said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

Pennsylvania mail in ballot

Voters in Maine will assess a ballot measure requiring voter ID and other election protections in November. (Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Maine Republicans called on the FBI and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the incident in a letter last week.

Meanwhile, Amazon has said it is not responsible for the mishandling of the ballots.

"Based on our initial findings, it appears that this package was tampered with outside of our fulfillment and delivery network, and not by an Amazon employee or partner," the company said in a statement.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE 2025 ELECTIONS

Pamela-Bondi-attorney-general-2025

Maine Republicans called on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the mishandling of ballots last week. (Craig Hudson/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company said it is cooperating with the state investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue