Army veteran-turned-MAGA rising star jumps into fiery GOP Senate primary as polls tighten

Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas announced Monday that he's running for the Senate, jumping into an already bitter battle between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and primary challenger Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"The U.S. Senate race in Texas must be about more than a petty feud between two men who have spent months trading barbs," Hunt said in a statement as he launched his campaign. "With my candidacy, this race will finally be about what’s most important — Texas."

Hunt's entry into the race turns up the heat on an already combustible battle between Cornyn, who's running in 2026 for a fifth six-year term representing red state Texas in the Senate, and Paxton, the MAGA firebrand who's an ally of President Donald Trump.

Hunt, a West Point graduate who flew Apache helicopters during his Army service and a rising MAGA star who is in his second term representing a safe Republican district in the Houston-area, emphasized in his statement, "My record speaks louder than words. I am the most consistently conservative legislator representing Texas in Congress."

Cornyn, who is backed by Senate Majority Leader John Thune and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, trailed Paxton by double digits at the beginning of the summer.

But Cornyn has narrowed the polling gap in recent weeks, thanks in part to a massive ad blitz by allies that spotlighted the numerous controversies that have battered Paxton over the past decade.

Trump, whose endorsement would make a major impact in the Texas primary battle, has remained neutral to date.

Hunt, pointing to his backing of Trump as the then-former president launched his 2024 White House comeback, touted that "I was the first person in the nation to endorse President Trump, and I have remained steadfast in my commitment to the people of Texas."

Hunt had been mulling a Senate run for months and sources confirmed to Fox News earlier this year that the congressman had made his case to Trump’s political team that he's the only person who could win both a GOP primary and a general election.

And an aligned super PAC spent big bucks this summer to increase Hunt's name recognition across the state of Texas.

Paxton adviser Nick Maddux, in a statement to Fox News, said that "Primaries are good for our party and our voters, and Paxton and Hunt both know that Texans deserve better than the failed, anti-Trump record of John Cornyn."

But Cornyn campaign senior adviser Matt Mackowiak argued in a statement that "Rep. Wesley Hunt is a legend in his own mind. No one is happier this morning than the national Democrats who are watching Wesley continue his quixotic quest for relevancy, costing tens of millions of dollars that will endanger the Trump agenda from being passed."

Hunt's entry into the GOP nomination race could prevent the winner of next March's primary from winning a majority of the vote, which would trigger a runoff election two and a half months later.

Democrats are hoping for a Paxton victory in the primary, which they believe would make next year's general election more competitive.

It's been nearly four decades since a Democrat won a Senate election in Texas. You have to go back to the 1988 re-election victory by then-Sen. Lloyd Bentsen.

Former Rep. Colin Allred, who lost last November's Senate election in Texas to conservative firebrand Sen. Ted Cruz by over 8 points, is running for the 2026 Democratic nomination, along with rising star Texas state Rep. James Talarico and former astronaut Terry Virts.