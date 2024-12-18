MAGAvenue: Lawmakers prep legislation to name several heartland highways after Trump

Multiple Missouri lawmakers are reportedly preparing legislation to name several highways after President-elect Trump in the new year.

The most expansive reported bill would bestow Trump's name on carriageways of the Missouri state highway system not yet designated otherwise before next August, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

That bill, from state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, however, exempts roadways in counties encompassing St. Louis, Columbia and Kansas City, the paper reported.

Coleman previously floated a bill to rename a portion of Interstate 55 in her district the "Donald J. Trump Highway" in 2021, but the effort failed in the Republican-majority legislature.

Under both the defunct and current proposals, MoDOT would erect and maintain the commemorative signage, but private donations would foot the bill for the signs.

A separate proposal from state Sen. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles, would designate a portion of MO Route D west of St. Louis the "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

"It’s time to Make Missouri Roads Great Again," Schroer said in a social media post announcing his bill.

The post included an inset of Trump doing his viral "Y.M.C.A." dance on the shoulder of a freeway beside a "President Donald J. Trump Highway" sign.

Attempts to reach both Schroer and Coleman for further comment were unsuccessful.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Missouri Senate President Pro-Tempore Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.

In announcing her 2021 bill, Coleman said Trump deserved the honor for "strengthening Missouri’s economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term."

Missouri lawmakers have also tried to commemorate other national conservatives, including the late radio host Rush Limbaugh – who was born and raised in Cape Girardeau.

Language to commemorate Jan. 12 as "Rush Limbaugh Day" did not make it to the final text of a 2021 designations bill, according to the Columbia Missourian.

Trump’s name has made it onto a handful of highways outside the Show-Me State, including in some politically-unfriendly areas.

In 2019, a man "adopted" portions of Burke Lake Road and Fairfax County Rte. 620 in the deep-blue Washington, D.C., suburb of Springfield, Virginia, in Trump’s name.

The man also successfully had the incoming president’s name festooned on VDOT adopt-a-highway signage on heavily-trafficked Ox Road in nearby Lorton, according to the Washingtonian.

In 2021, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation designating a 20-mile stretch of U.S. 287 in the state’s panhandle after Trump.

Meanwhile, Hialeah, Florida, Mayor Esteban Bovo joined Trump at a 2023 rally in the Miami suburb and offered him a commemorative sign after an avenue near a casino in the city was renamed Donald J. Trump Avenue.

In Trump’s home state, a controversial 430-acre tract of parkland also bears his name. Donald J. Trump State Park in Putnam Valley came into being in 2006 after he donated the parcel to New York state.

After Trump was unable to successfully develop a golf course on the site due to town permit roadblocks and the like, he passed the land on to Albany after originally purchasing it in two pieces in 1998 for about $2.5 million.

Donald J. Trump State Park soon fell into disrepair and remains largely unmaintained. New York Democrats have attempted to pass legislation stripping Trump’s name from the park, including a 2019 bid to rename it after the woman killed during the 2017 Charlottesville riot.

After Trump’s May conviction in his hush-money trial, New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal told The New York Times he hopes it "primes the pump" to restart talks to rename the park.

Hoylman-Sigal, a Democrat, indicated he has visited the park and has seen "some improvements" since Trump gifted it to the Pataki administration.