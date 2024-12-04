Trump picks Billy Long to head IRS, Kelly Loeffler to lead SBA in latest nominations

President-elect Trump announced Wednesday he is nominating former Missouri Rep. Billy Long to serve as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in his new administration.

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump called the former congressman "an extremely hard worker, and respected by all, especially by those who know him in Congress." The president-elect also referenced Long's experience working as a tax adviser.

"Billy brings 32 years of experience running his own businesses in Real Estate and, as one of the premier Auctioneers in the Country," the Republican leader wrote in a Truth Social post. "He then served 12 years in Congress, because he ‘felt it was important for his constituents to have a Representative who has signed the front of a check'!

"Taxpayers and the wonderful employees of the IRS will love having Billy at the helm. He is the consummate ‘people person,’ well respected on both sides of the aisle. Congratulations Billy!"

Trump soon followed his announcement by naming former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., to head the Small Business Administration (SBA). The purpose of the SBA is to provide small businesses with access to resources such as loans, government contracts and business counseling.

"Small Businesses are the backbone of our Great Economy. Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive," Trump's Truth Social post said. "She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach."

Trump called Loeffler, a longtime ally and a co-chair of his inaugural committee, a "tremendous fighter" and cited her success in business.

"Prior to her tenure in the U.S. Senate, Kelly built a 25-year career in financial services and technology," Trump's statement said. "Along with her amazing husband, Jeff, she helped build a Fortune 500 company from 100 employees to over 10,000, as Executive VP. She and Jeff also helped me secure the Big Election Win in Georgia!"

In the first two years of Trump's first administration, the SBA was led by Linda McMahon, who resigned in 2019. Trump tapped McMahon, the former CEO of WWE, to serve as secretary of education in November.