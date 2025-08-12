MAGA-ousted Dem senator from key swing state launches comeback campaign after losing seat in 2024: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After losing his re-election bid in 2024, three-term Ohio Democratic senator Sherrod Brown will be launching a new bid next year to return to his position, according to a report.

Brown's plans to run for Senate were shared with local media by three Ohio labor leaders who said that Brown had confided in them directly about the plans. Other Ohio Democrats also expressed to the outlet that they had heard of Brown's plan from members of his inner circle, and the reporting follows news that Brown has been interviewing campaign managers for his upcoming bid.

Brown was ousted in 2024 by MAGA challenger and current freshman Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, who came out victorious with 50.2% of the vote, compared to Brown's 46.4%.

Despite the brushing defeat, Democratic Party Senate leader, Chuck Schumer, has reportedly lobbied Brown to run for months.

If selected as the Democratic Party's candidate, Brown's likely GOP opponent would be Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, who was appointed to fill Vice President J.D. Vance's seat after he left for the White House. A 2026 special election will decide who will serve out the remainder of Vance's term, which lasts until 2029.

"Should Brown enter the race as Schumer’s handpicked candidate he will be starting in the biggest hole of his political career," said Tyson Shepard, spokesman for Husted's campaign.

"He has never faced a candidate like Jon Husted. Brown’s slogans will ring hollow as his coalition walks away, tired of the radical policies he’s forced to support to appease his coastal bosses in California and New York."

Ohio, often seen as a key battleground state, has been trending towards Republicans. In 2024, President Donald Trump won the state by more than 10 percentage points.

Since Brown left his position in the senate, he founded the Dignity of Work Institute, which says it is "dedicated to the people who make this country work, and to creating an economy and a society where Americans’ work is valued."

Brown, nor his representatives, could be reached for comment.