Madison Cawthorn delivers pizzas to National Guard troops in parking garage, vows they 'deserve better'

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is vowing that "our troops deserve better" following reports of shabby treatment of National Guard forces stationed in the U.S. Capitol.

The freshman congressman from North Carolina tweeted a video of himself delivering pizzas to the troops in a D.C. parking garage late Thursday night.

"I just visited the soldiers who have been abandoned and insulted by our leaders. I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office," he wrote in a tweet. "No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the U.S. Capitol while I work in Congress."

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE:

NATIONAL GUARD BREAK TIME IN CAPITOL-AREA PARKING GARAGE HAS LAWMAKERS FUMING

"Our Troops deserve better," he added.

In the video, Cawthorn is heard calling for the troops’ attention.

"We brought some pizza if anybody wants any," he says, drawing applause from the troops.

He then is seen handing out pies.

"I appreciate it, man," one soldier is hearing telling Cawthorn.

Thousands of National Guard troops from several states had deployed to the U.S. Capitol to protect Wednesday's inauguration of President Biden against threats of violence following the Jan. 6 riot.

Photos of Guard members sleeping on the marble floors of the Capitol quickly went viral -- until they later received cots. Then on Thursday came another insult: According to reports, the Guard members were abruptly told to take their break time inside a parking garage instead of inside the Capitol.

NATIONAL GUARD SAYS THERE WERE 'NO CONFRONTATIONS' WITH PROTESTERS DURING BIDEN INAUGURATION

The Guardsmen, who had been resting inside the Capitol between 12-hour shifts, were moved to a nearby parking garage, where photos obtained by Politico and other outlets showed members crowded together on the ground -- some resting their heads against cement pillars.

One Guardsman told Politico that on the day of the inauguration dozens of lawmakers had taken photos with them, shook their hands and thanked them for their service. He added, "Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Politico reported the unit that had been using space in the Dirksen Senate Office building was asked to move to the garage by the Capitol Police.

The troops have since been moved out of the garage.

Fox News has reached out to Cawthorn's office for comment

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.