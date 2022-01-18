Louisiana Senate candidate smokes marijuana in campaign ad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to drug legalization, one candidate is definitely not just blowing smoke.

Gary Chambers is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Louisiana, and posted a video to YouTube on Tuesday announcing his campaign. In the video, Chambers is shown smoking marijuana in an outdoor leather armchair.

"Every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for possession of marijuana," Chambers said in the new video. "Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws – over half of all drug arrests."

COVID-19 MAY BE BLOCKED BY CANNABIS COMPOUNDS, STUDY SAYS

He continued, "Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana laws than white people. States waste 3.7 billion dollars enforcing marijuana laws every year. Most of the people police are arrested aren't dealers, but rather people with small amounts of pot. Just like me."

Marijuana legalization has become a popular campaign for political candidates across the aisles in recent years.

In 2020, the topic found renewed interest after U.S. Olympic champion Sha’Carri Richardson was told she would not run in the 100-meter race after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, at the Olympic trials – voiding her first-place results.

President Biden hasn't come out in support of legalizing marijuana at the federal level, but has said he supports decriminalizing possession of the drug.