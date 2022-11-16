Los Angeles mayoral race: Bass lengthens lead over Caruso

Democratic Rep. Karen Bass has now jumped out to a lead of more than 35,000 votes in the race to become Los Angeles’ next mayor.

The latest data from the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office shows that Bass has captured 375,143 votes (52.55%), compared to billionaire businessman Rick Caruso, who has 338,794 (47.45%).

The development comes as officials say 565,050 ballots are left to be counted in elections throughout Los Angeles County, down from more than a million in last week’s estimation.

Just after the midterms, the county released an image of what it described as "significant volumes of vote by mail ballots returned through the mail and received from USPS on Election Day."

"I am honored and grateful for the support we are continuing to see," Bass tweeted Monday as the results kept coming in.

At this time a week ago, Caruso was leading Bass in the mayoral race.

"As predicted, this is a close race," Caruso wrote on Twitter last week. "There are hundreds of thousands of votes to count and as expected we are going to see different results each time."

"I continue to be cautiously optimistic about these numbers and look forward to the next series of results in the coming weeks," he added.