Longtime Trump aide’s Mar-a-Lago wedding draws top admin officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime aide to President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino got married Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in a ceremony attended by the president and a host of senior administration officials.

Speaking briefly to reporters ahead of the wedding, Trump called it a "big day" and praised the attendees as "very loyal, very fantastic people."

Among those in attendance were Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Billionaire Elon Musk was also present.

Other senior figures included White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and White House policy chief Stephen Miller.

KAROLINE LEAVITT IS EXPECTING A BABY GIRL IN MAY 2026, SAYS MOTHERHOOD IS 'CLOSEST THING TO HEAVEN ON EARTH'

Several members of the Trump family attended, including Donald Trump Jr., his fiancée Bettina Anderson, his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, and their daughter Kai.

WHITE HOUSE TOUTS TRUMP'S ‘BOLD VISION’ FOR TOWERING INDEPENDENCE ARCH FOR AMERICA 250

Image 1 of 7 next

Image 2 of 7 prev next

Image 3 of 7 prev next

Image 4 of 7 prev next

Image 5 of 7 prev next

Image 6 of 7 prev next

Image 7 of 7 prev

"Congratulations! Wonderful wedding with amazing people," Musk wrote on X following the ceremony.

First lady Melania Trump was not in attendance.

Scavino, 50, announced his engagement in September, sharing footage of the proposal online.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A fixture in Trump’s inner circle since 2015, Scavino has served in multiple senior communications roles across both administrations.