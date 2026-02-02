Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Longtime Trump aide’s Mar-a-Lago wedding draws top admin officials

President Donald Trump joined senior cabinet officials, White House aides, and high-profile allies at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday for the wedding of longtime adviser and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, underscoring his tight-knit inner circle.

Longtime aide to President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino got married Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in a ceremony attended by the president and a host of senior administration officials.

Speaking briefly to reporters ahead of the wedding, Trump called it a "big day" and praised the attendees as "very loyal, very fantastic people."

Among those in attendance were Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Billionaire Elon Musk was also present.

Other senior figures included White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and White House policy chief Stephen Miller.

President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives ahead of the wedding of Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, and Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. February 1, 2026.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Several members of the Trump family attended, including Donald Trump Jr., his fiancée Bettina Anderson, his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, and their daughter Kai.

    A child displays a hat with a message as he holds hands with Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies, during her wedding with Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

    Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies, arrives for her wedding with Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

    Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, arrives for his wedding with Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies, at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

    Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff for policy, arrives ahead of the wedding of Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, and Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

    U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet arrive ahead of the wedding of Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, and Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

    U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives ahead of the wedding of Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, and Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

    Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis arrive ahead of the wedding of Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, and Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026.  (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

"Congratulations! Wonderful wedding with amazing people," Musk wrote on X following the ceremony.

First lady Melania Trump was not in attendance.

Scavino, 50, announced his engagement in September, sharing footage of the proposal online. 

A fixture in Trump’s inner circle since 2015, Scavino has served in multiple senior communications roles across both administrations.

