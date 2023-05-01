Longtime Senate Democrat Ben Cardin won't seek re-election

Longtime Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin reportedly said he won't seek re-election, clearing a path for a new face to join the Senate.

"I am proud of all I have done for Maryland. I have given my heart and soul to our great state, and I thank Marylanders for trusting me as your representative for all these years. Thank you, Maryland," Cardin tweeted Monday, sharing a video of his retirement announcement.

DEM SENATOR ACCUSES TRUMP OF LEAVING BIDEN WITH ‘BAD OPTIONS’ FOR DISASTROUS AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

"It’s time," Cardin, 79, told The Baltimore Sun in an interview at his Pikesville home. "I always knew this election cycle would be the one I would be thinking about not running again, so it’s not something that hit me by surprise. I enjoy life. There are other things I can do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Democrats are quickly realizing that the Senate won't be any fun for them when Republicans retake the majority in 2024," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson, Tate Mitchell, told Fox News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.