Liz Cheney fundraises off explosive Trump, Zelenskyy Oval Office meeting

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is fundraising off Friday's explosive Oval Office meeting last week that left Europe and other U.S. allies shaken and frustrated.

Cheney's group, Our Great Task, emailed donors suggesting that President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk were "tools of the Kremlin."

"Too many leaders in Washington are afraid to speak the truth, afraid to stand up for the fundamental values and institutions that safeguard our Republic. And now, Donald Trump is attempting to put America on Putin’s side as he continues his brutal assault on Ukraine," the message read.

"Here’s some truth: Putin invaded Ukraine. NATO is the most successful military alliance in history. Since 1945, American leadership has ensured freedom and security for ourselves and millions of others around the world. Together with our allies, we defeated the Soviet Union — an evil empire that had to build gulags and walls to keep its own people in."

She accused Trump of "appeasement" tactics with Russia's strongman president, Vladimir Putin.

"Donald Trump, JD Vance and Elon Musk have made clear who they are. Only naive fools—or tools of the Kremlin—would abandon NATO, side with Russia, and demand Ukraine surrender in the face of Putin’s brutal aggression," her email continued.



"We all have an obligation at this moment to be the guardrails of democracy, to speak truth to power to defend the rule of law, American freedom, and the Constitution itself."



It ended with the appeal, "Please join me today — donate now to help elect leaders of courage and honor, to show that the determination of those who love freedom is greater than the dedication of those who would destroy it."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was kicked out of the White House by Trump's top foreign affairs officials on Friday after an intense meeting where he and U.S. leaders traded verbal jabs in front of dozens of journalists and the rest of the world.

He had been in Washington to sign an anticipated deal giving the U.S. access to profits from Kyiv's rare earth mineral deposits.

Instead, the meeting devolved into Zelenskyy and Vance talking over each other, with Trump accusing Zelenskyy of toying with World War III.

The Ukrainian leader wanted more assurances of security guarantees beyond the vague contours of the deal, which Trump officials criticized.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on "Sunday Morning Futures" over the weekend of Zelenskyy's demands, "It’s just ridiculous. His requests were ridiculous. They were not reasonable."

There is still no public resolution as of Monday afternoon, but the sit-down fractured the continuously shrinking bloc of Republicans who support continued aid to Ukraine.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., compared Trump and Vance to Democrats of the late 20th century who favored Soviet appeasement and said the U.S. was now "on the wrong side" of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Others, like Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., lamented that Russia came out the winner in the fight but did not place blame on Trump.

And Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., known as both a top Trump ally and Ukraine supporter, praised the president's handling of the situation and called on Zelenskyy to step away from leadership.

When Fox News Digital reached out for comment on Cheney's email, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly simply replied, "Who?"