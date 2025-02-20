Liz Cheney lambastes Trump over Russia/Ukraine, branding him 'the antithesis' of all 'Reagan stood for'

Former Rep. Liz Cheney lambasted President Donald Trump in a tweet on Wednesday, asserting that he is the "antithesis" of all that Ronald Reagan, America's 40th president, "stood for."

She claimed that Trump "is aligning" the U.S. with the opponents of liberty.

"Trump - with his devotion to Putin, abandonment of Ukraine, and lies about history- is the antithesis of everything Ronald Reagan stood for. He is aligning America with the enemies of the very freedom that generations have fought and died to defend," Cheney declared in the post on X.

"History will not be kind to those who are helping him, especially those who call themselves Reagan Republicans while they pretend not to see what’s happening," she added.

The former congresswoman, who was one of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, has been a vociferous Trump critic over the years.

Her post on Wednesday came after Trump excoriated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a Truth Social post, referring to the foreign figure as "A Dictator without Elections," who "has done a terrible job."

The U.S. has doled out billions worth of aid to assist Ukraine as the Eastern European nation has warred against Russia in response to a 2022 Russian invasion.

"You shoulda never started it. You could've made a deal," Trump said on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served alongside Trump during the president's first term in office, pushed back in a post on Wednesday.

"Mr. President, Ukraine did not 'start' this war. Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. The Road to Peace must be built on the Truth," Pence tweeted.