Liz Cheney defends Biden fist bump after Republican backlash

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney defended herself this week after facing criticism from conservatives following her fist bump with President Biden before his address Wednesday to a joint session of Congress.

"I disagree strongly w/@JoeBiden policies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way," Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House, tweeted Thursday. "We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans."

CHENEY SAYS SHE'LL CAMPAIGN ON IMPEACHING TRUMP 'EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK' AMID PRIMARY CHALLENGES

The Wyoming Republican had been criticized for the bipartisan gesture by prominent members of the GOP, including Donald Trump Jr., who called her a "warmonger" for engaging with a president who was delivering a "radical socialist vision" for the country.

"So glad she’s in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!?" he tweeted.

Even before the fist bump, Cheney was under fire by members of her party who were frustrated that she voted in January to impeach then-President Trump.

Cheney survived a vote earlier this year by House Republicans to remove her as their conference chair but she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and has faced calls to resign.

Her impeachment vote and criticisms of Trump also inspired several Republicans to launch primary challenges to her, including Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard.

In the first quarter of this year, Cheney’s campaign reported a record $1.54 million in fundraising, far more than Bouchard, who raised the second-most with $334,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump recently said in a statement that he would soon make an endorsement for a candidate running against Cheney.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and the Associated Press contributed to this report.