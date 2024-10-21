Liz Cheney predicts ‘millions of Republicans’ will vote for Harris: ‘Vote your conscience’

Liz Cheney teamed up with Vice President Kamala Harris Monday in a last-minute effort to appeal to moderate Republicans who the former congresswoman believes might be uneasy about voting for Donald Trump but are afraid to say so publicly.

Harris and Cheney visited three counties: Chester County in Pennsylvania, Oakland County in Michigan and Waukesha County in Wisconsin. Each were won by Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination.

During a townhall in Michigan, Cheney framed the November election as a choice between "right and wrong."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENDS LETTER TO CBS DEMANDING UNEDITED ‘60 MINUTES’ HARRIS TRANSCRIPT, TEASES POTENTIAL LAWSUIT

"I certainly have many Republicans who will say to me, I can't be public. They do worry about a whole range of things, including violence. But they'll do the right thing," Cheney said.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney then predicted that "millions" of moderate Republicans who are too afraid to go against Trump publicly will vote for Harris.

"And I would just remind people, if you're at all concerned, you can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody. And there will be millions of Republicans who do that on November 5th, vote for Vice President Harris," Cheney said, eliciting applause from the audience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheney was essentially exiled from the Republican Party for participating in a congressional investigation of Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

She lost her congressional seat in a primary battle two years ago.