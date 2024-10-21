Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Liz Cheney predicts 'millions of Republicans' will vote for Harris: ‘Vote your conscience’

Cheney teamed up with Harris in three battleground states

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Liz Cheney predicts ‘millions of Republicans’ will vote for Harris: ‘Vote your conscience’ Video

Liz Cheney predicts ‘millions of Republicans’ will vote for Harris: ‘Vote your conscience’

The former Congresswoman teamed up with Kamala Harris Monday in three battleground states to make a bipartisan appeal to Republicans who might be uneasy about Donald Trump.

Liz Cheney teamed up with Vice President Kamala Harris Monday in a last-minute effort to appeal to moderate Republicans who the former congresswoman believes might be uneasy about voting for Donald Trump but are afraid to say so publicly. 

Harris and Cheney visited three counties: Chester County in Pennsylvania, Oakland County in Michigan and Waukesha County in Wisconsin. Each were won by Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who ran against Trump for the Republican nomination. 

During a townhall in Michigan, Cheney framed the November election as a choice between "right and wrong."

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SENDS LETTER TO CBS DEMANDING UNEDITED ‘60 MINUTES’ HARRIS TRANSCRIPT, TEASES POTENTIAL LAWSUIT

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens as Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a town hall at The People's Light in Malvern, Pa., Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. 

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens as Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney speaks during a town hall at The People's Light in Malvern, Pa., Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

"I certainly have many Republicans who will say to me, I can't be public. They do worry about a whole range of things, including violence. But they'll do the right thing," Cheney said. 

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney then predicted that "millions" of moderate Republicans who are too afraid to go against Trump publicly will vote for Harris. 

Harris and Cheney at a campaign event

Vice President Kamala Harris (center) and former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (right) team up for campaign town-halls in three key battleground states, starting with Malvern, Pennsylvania on Oct. 21, 2024 (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

"And I would just remind people, if you're at all concerned, you can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody. And there will be millions of Republicans who do that on November 5th, vote for Vice President Harris," Cheney said, eliciting applause from the audience. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheney was essentially exiled from the Republican Party for participating in a congressional investigation of Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol. 

She lost her congressional seat in a primary battle two years ago.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics