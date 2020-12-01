Live Updates: Sen. Rick Scott criticizes Georgia Dem Senate candidates
Republicans have "unbelievable energy" on their side in Georgia ahead of next month's vital Senate runoff races, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday.
"We're going to win," Scott told host Bill Hemmer, going on to describe GOP candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as "businesspeople ... [who] respect hard work [and] reward hard work."
By contrast, Scott argued Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are "going to be puppets for [Sen.] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] if elected.
FAST FACTS
- Trump has personally urged his supporters to turn out in Georgia
- The outcome of Georgia’s two Senate runoff races will determine which political party controls the upper chamber of Congress
"Democrats up here don't have a vote," he said. "Chuck Schumer has a vote and they all vote in lockstep with him."
