Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Georgia Senate races sees Californians prepared to flock to state

Fox News
close
Ingraham: Georgia Senate runoffs pit GOP against radical leftistsVideo

Ingraham: Georgia Senate runoffs pit GOP against radical leftists

'The Ingraham Angle' host breaks down Jon Ossoff's and Raphael Warnock's platforms

Some California residents and California-based political organizations are prepared to descend on Georgia to campaign for two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates whose victory would have profound implications for the direction of the country.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Democrats in the Golden State have been hounding political organizers with questions about how they can travel to Georgia to volunteer for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Ossof is running against Republican Sen. David Perdue and Warnock is running against incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Both races went to a Jan. 5 runoff election after no candidate won a majority in the November election.

Control of the Senate will hinge on those races.

Follow below for more updates on Georgia. Mobile users click here

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election