Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia runoffs could be drawn out by close results, vote-counting

The Jan. 5 runoffs will decide which party controls the Senate

Fox News
close
Lara Trump on the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffsVideo

Lara Trump on the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs

Lara Trump gives reaction and analysis of the crucial Senate runoff elections in Georgia on 'Watters' World'

Officials in Georgia are preparing the possibility that close vote tallies and legal challenges could keep the winners from being declared for days or weeks in the state's two U.S. Senate runoffs, set for Jan. 5, according to a report

Fast Facts

    • Both Senate races went to runoffs in November when no candidate received the required 50% of votes.
    • Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Jan. 5

Both Senate races went to runoffs in November when no candidate received the required 50% of votes. Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democrats the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

The runoffs will decide which party controls the Senate in the incoming Congress. 

President Trump has yet to concede the Georgia presidential election, which state election officials say he lost by a narrow 12,000 votes.

Several other states took days to declare a winner in the November election because of the amount of mail-in ballots and legal challenges brought by Republicans. 

Follow below for updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here. 

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election