Georgia
Published

Georgia Senate runoffs may not be decided for weeks

Officials are expecting close races to be followed by legal challenges

By Jon Levine | New York Post
Will COVID aid bill chaos impact critical Georgia Senate runoffs?Video

Will COVID aid bill chaos impact critical Georgia Senate runoffs?

Fox News correspondent Jonathan Serrie joins 'Special Report' with the latest from Atlanta

Election officials in Georgia are gearing up for the possibility that next month’s Senate runoff elections may spend weeks in litigation before a final winner is determined.

The state has become closely divided in recent years and both Democrats and Republicans expect the results to be razor-thin.

TURNOUT IN GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ELECTIONS SURGES PAST 2M VOTES

President Trump lost the state in the 2020 presidential election by around 12,000 votes. The president has refused to concede, saying he was the victim of widespread voter fraud — allegations GOP officials in the state say are baseless.

Since that time the president has demanded — and received — both hand and machine recounts of Georgia vote which continued to affirm his loss in the state.

