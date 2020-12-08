Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Georgia Sec. of State recertifies state's presidential election results

Fox News
close
Trump: Georgia Sec. of State Raffensperger is an 'enemy of the people'Video

Trump: Georgia Sec. of State Raffensperger is an 'enemy of the people'

President calls Georgia's voting system 'fraudulent,' accuses Stacey Abrams of ballot harvesting

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified his state's presidential election results on Monday, following a second recount that once again upheld President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Raffensperger, a Republican and a supporter of President Trump, also pushed back against a barrage of criticism from the president, telling reporters that “disinformation regarding election administration should be condemned and rejected. Integrity matters. Truth matters.”

"Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country," the secretary of state said in a statement. "Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably."

FAST FACTS

    • Raffensperger accused President Trump of throwing him "under the bus" in a column published last month.
    • Georgia has counted the presidential vote three times – the initial count from the Nov. 3 election, an ensuing full election recount and audit mandated by Raffensperger, and a machine recount requested by the Trump campaign.

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 presidential election. Mobile users click here

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election