LIVE UPDATES: Doug Collins urges Republicans to vote in Georgia runoffs

Rep. Doug Collins Thursday said Republicans in Georgia need to vote in the January runoffs even if they're disappointed in the presidential election results or concerned about fraud.

"People cannot give up on the system," Collins told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum. "Right now, we have to turn our voters back out."

Fast Facts Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democratic opponents Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Jan. 5 after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election.



Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan to visit the state this weekend to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue.

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will face Democratic opponents Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Jan. 5 after no candidate received the required 50% in the Nov. 3 election.

Collins missed out on the runoff after he came in third behind Loeffler and Perdue in a race that included several candidates from both parties.

Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence plan to visit the state this weekend to campaign for Loeffler and Perdue.

Follow below for updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here.