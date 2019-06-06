Lisa Boothe slams Pelosi's reported 'prison' comment, battles Democratic strategist.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday for reportedly saying she wants to see President Trump "in prison."

The speaker, according to Politico, made the remark while defending her stance against impeaching the president in an evening meeting with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and other top Democrats.

"I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison," she said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting.

Pelosi wants to hold the president accountable, the sources said, but thinks voters should get him out of office in 2020, after which he could possibly face criminal charges.

INSPECTOR GENERAL PROBING ROLE OF TRUMP DOSSIER IN SECURING SURVEILLANCE WARRANT FOR AIDE

DOSSIER AUTHOR CHRISTOPHER STEELE WILL BE QUESTIONED BY US INVESTIGATORS: REPORT

Nadler and dozens of Democrats have been pressing Pelosi to hold impeachment hearings, but the speaker reportedly believes there should be public and bipartisan support to launch the process, according to Politico.

Boothe responded on "Outnumbered" by saying Pelosi would move forward on impeachment if she truly believed Trump should be in prison.

"She has not because this entire thing is a political exercise and a charade from the left," said Boothe, adding that Nadler's move to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt of Congress is similarly "disingenuous."

Democratic strategist Jon Summers countered by saying Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not pursue a case on obstruction of justice only because he knew Justice Department guidelines prohibited him from indicting a sitting president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-anchor Melissa Francis pressed Summers repeatedly on what crime Pelosi believes the president was trying to cover up.

"It would be tied to Russia," he answered, agreeing that Pelosi should be asked to identify the underlying crime.

Boothe hit back at Summers by calling out Democrats' "hypocrisy" on the public statement from Mueller compared to their criticism in 2016 of then-FBI Director James Comey for rebuking Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server.

"Mueller did the exact same thing...Going out there, naming and shaming, despite the fact he didn't have enough evidence to move forward with obstruction of justice," said Boothe.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.