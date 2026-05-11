Left-wing governor ripped for ‘insane’ answer on whether he’d support minor son’s gender transition

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Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is facing social media backlash after saying during an interview he would support his underage son if he wanted to transition his gender identity.

"Maryland Governor Wes Moore says he would let his son go through gender mutilation as a minor if he wanted to," RNC Research posted to X on May 7, accompanied by footage of the clip.

Moore, a prominent Democratic governor who has repeatedly clashed with Trump, has signed measures positioning Maryland as a haven for transgender rights and gender-transition care. He was asked a hypothetical question regarding his own son during a discussion on a podcast with American businessman Patrick Bet-David last week.

"Your son comes in saying he wants to transition, what do you do," Bet-David asked Moore on his "PBD Podcast."

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"If this is a journey that he wants to go down, um I want him to always be comfortable in his own skin," Moore responded, saying his son would always have his "undying love."

Bet-David pressed Moore on the question, asking whether he would still support his son if he were a minor. Moore said he would.

"I want him to feel safe in his own skin, safe in his own decision-making, but also know that, at 14 years old, I want to be involved inside of that process as well," said Moore. "I’m not going to condemn him nor castigate him, I’m not going to kick him out of the house. I’m not going to do anything that’s going to hurt him, but I just want to make sure that I’m involved."

However, Moore — a father of two children under 18 — said it would be "deeply unfair" to allow a child to go on puberty blockers, indicating he would not permit his own son to do so.

Social media commenters unleashed on Moore for appearing to support minors making life-altering decisions.

"That's not empathy. That's insanity. As a parent, you are called to guide your children toward the right decisions, not to affirm life-altering destructive ones. This speaks to Gov Wes Moore sacrificing his own child on the altar of woke transgenderism," wrote Maryland Freedom Caucus vice chair Kathy Szelgia on X.

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"There is a 0% chance he believes this. But this is how insane the Democrat party is," said Outkick founder Clay Travis.

"This is the man trusted to run Maryland. Just thought you should know where he stands," write the account Blue Lives Matter.

"INSANE: Maryland Governor Wes Moore says he would let his 12-year-old son go through gender mutilation as a minor if he wanted to," conservative commentator Steve Guest posted in response.

"A child who can’t smoke, buy alcohol, vote and whose frontal lobe doesn’t fully develop till their mid 20’s is suddenly capable of rationally electing to permanently mutilate their body for the rest of their life," wrote an X user. "Wes Moore has no business being an elected official."

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"Good to know that you wouldn't kick him out of the house, disown him, or hurt him. Next Question: Would the administration of puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones be hurting him," asked another user.

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The administration has taken a very strong stance against gender mutilation and puberty blockers following an executive order last year.

In December, the Department of Health and Human Services rolled out a series of policy updates and regulatory actions that would effectively defund hospitals that provide gender transition procedures,

Fox News Digital reached out to the Office of Governor Wes Moore and the White House for comment.