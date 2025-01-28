Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump signs executive order restricting 'chemical and surgical' sex-change procedures for minors

The order said the United States will not 'fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition" of a child from one sex to another'

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to restrict "chemical and surgical" sex-change procedures for minors. 

"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions," the order states.  "This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.