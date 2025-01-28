Trump signs executive order restricting 'chemical and surgical' sex-change procedures for minors

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to restrict "chemical and surgical" sex-change procedures for minors.

"Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions," the order states. "This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation’s history, and it must end."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.