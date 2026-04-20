Lawyer for American detained in Iran says hostage deal is 'easiest problem on the table' for both sides

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The matter of American hostages wrongfully detained in Iran could be resolved during negotiations between Tehran and Washington as both sides navigate a fragile ceasefire amid attempts to end the conflict, one expert said.

Ryan Fayhee, a lawyer for Abdolreza "Reza" Valizadeh, 49, who has been detained by Iran for more than a year, stressed the urgency of a diplomatic solution to secure his client's release as pressure on Iran remains high during the war against the United States and Israel.

"It is my job as Reza's lawyer to make sure that it doesn't get lost," Fayhee told Fox News Digital. "While I have high confidence that this is part of the negotiations, even though the administration hasn't stated so publicly… it is officially my job to make sure it remains part of those conversations. And equally so — and this is the bigger challenge, because obviously, I don't have full control — it's my job to make sure Reza is safe and alive to allow for those negotiations to take place that ideally will secure his release."

Iran is currently holding six Americans, though only two have been publicly identified: Valizadeh and 61-year-old Kamran Hekmati. Both hold dual Iranian and American citizenship and were being held in Iran's notorious Evin Prison.

WHY TRUMP, IRAN SEEM LIGHT-YEARS APART ON ANY POSSIBLE DEAL TO END THE WAR

In recent days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued warnings on social media for residents living near the prison to evacuate the area amid continuing airstrikes.

"Despite Reza and Kamran Hekmati both being American citizens, the Iranians don't recognize their American citizenship," Fayhee said. "For that reason, they don't receive traditional consular services. And even if they did, we don't have an embassy there."

In February, the State Department designated Iran a "State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention" for arbitrarily arresting Americans to use as bargaining chips in future negotiations.

"For decades, Iran has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the time. "This abhorrent practice must end."

IRAN THREATENS TO END CEASEFIRE OVER HEZBOLLAH'S EXCLUSION FROM TRUCE DEAL

The designation adds extra layers of isolating tools, such as sanctions and travel restrictions, Fayhee noted.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department and the White House, which has called on Iran to release every American being detained.

"President Trump has been clear that he wants every American wrongfully detained to be returned home safe and sound, and that there will be dire consequences for regimes who treat Americans as political pawns," a White House spokesperson told The Associated Press.

VANCE WARNS IRAN WILL 'FIND OUT' TRUMP IS 'NOT ONE TO MESS AROUND' IF CEASEFIRE DEAL FALLS APART

A second round of talks between Tehran and Washington has stalled as a clear path to a diplomatic resolution of the seven-week war remains uncertain. On Monday, President Donald Trump said he was under no pressure to make a deal with Iran, "although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Valizadeh was arrested in September 2024 during a visit to see family and was sentenced after being convicted of working with a "hostile government." As a journalist, he previously reported on the 2009 pro-democracy protests in Iran and the regime's heavy-handed response. As a result, he was exiled and began working for Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Securing a deal to free any Americans being held in Iran could prove difficult given Tehran's proclivity for deception, Roger Carstens, the former U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, previously told Fox News.

"Strangely, the Russians, the Chinese, the Taliban, and the Venezuelans — when you start getting into hostage discussions, they tell the truth, and they stick to what they promise. You can do a handshake deal with the Taliban, and they're going to follow through," Carstens said. "The Iranians? Absolutely not."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Fayhee, who also served as the lawyer for Paul Rusesabagina — the hotelier portrayed in the 2004 film "Hotel Rwanda" — said he maintains hope for Valizadeh's release. He noted that Iran is increasingly isolated following its missile strikes on its Arab neighbors and the opposition it faces from Western powers.

"It is the easiest problem on the table to solve, and both sides should acknowledge that," Fayhee said. "Both sides should focus on it because clearly they're trying to build a relationship of trust in these negotiations, and this is the surest way to do that."

"The easiest thing Iran can do to show they're genuinely interested in backing themselves out of this corner is to release these Americans," he added. "It is low-hanging fruit."