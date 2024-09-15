Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump safe after 'gunshots in his vicinity,' campaign says

It's unclear where the gunshots were fired near Donald Trump

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Laura: The only chance we have for peace and prosperity is with Donald Trump Video

Laura: The only chance we have for peace and prosperity is with Donald Trump

Fox News host Laura Ingraham examines escalating global tensions and U.S. economic decline amid election season on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’ (Courtesy: ABC News)

Former President Donald Trump's campaign confirmed in a statement that he is safe after gunshots were fired in his vicinity. 

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Communications for the Trump Campaign said in a statement. 

The Secret Service also confirmed the incident and is working closely with authorities and investigating the situation. 

"The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe," the agency confirmed in a post on X. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital confirmed that the golf course is on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.  

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 