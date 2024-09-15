Trump safe after 'gunshots in his vicinity,' campaign says

Former President Donald Trump's campaign confirmed in a statement that he is safe after gunshots were fired in his vicinity.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Communications for the Trump Campaign said in a statement.

The Secret Service also confirmed the incident and is working closely with authorities and investigating the situation.

"The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe," the agency confirmed in a post on X.

Fox News Digital confirmed that the golf course is on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.