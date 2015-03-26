Lawmakers Complain Obama Organizers Set Up Constituent Meetings Without Telling Them

Two Republican lawmakers complained in a letter to President Obama this week that Democratic organizers scheduled meetings between the two lawmakers and their constituents without ever notifying them.

Illinois Reps. Mark Kirk and Judy Biggert wrote in a letter Tuesday that their constituents had apparently signed up for meetings to discuss health care reform with them after receiving an Aug. 9 e-mail from BarackObama.com urging them to do so.

"However, the names of our constituents and the times they wished to visit were never communicated to us," the letter said.

As a result, the lawmakers claimed more than 20 constituents came to their district offices Monday.

"When they learned neither the White House, the Democratic National Committee nor Organizing for America had passed their request to our offices, they were understandably confused and upset with the BarackObama.com e-mail they had received," they wrote.

They urged the organizers not to keep them out of the loop in the future.