Hundreds of Swalwell supporters attempt to claw back donations amid sexual assault claims

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Previous supporters of disgraced former Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell are working to claw back donations they made to him before he faced accusations of sexual assault, according to a new report.

More than 200 donors are demanding over $1.5 million in refunds from Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign, according to an internal campaign document reviewed by the San Francisco Chronicle. These refund requests could represent a significant setback for Swalwell as the former congressman is relying on what remains of his campaign war chest to pay the attorney defending him against sexual assault claims, per campaign finance records.

Swalwell’s gubernatorial campaign had about $4 million in cash when women first began coming forward with allegations against him in early April, according to campaign finance records. Shortly after his campaign collapsed, Swalwell made himself the treasurer of his campaign committee, giving himself full control over its funds. He continued to solicit donations after news of the alleged sexual assaults broke, raising nearly $200,000, the New York Post reported.

Federal disclosures show that Swalwell has up to $100,000 in student loan debt, between $30,000 and $100,000 in credit card debt, and a mortgage that he owes up to $5 million on.

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California state law requires that campaign funds spent on legal expenses must be directly related to an individual’s status as an elected official or candidate. Swalwell, however, has resigned from Congress and suspended his gubernatorial campaign.

Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, told the Chronicle Swalwell will likely argue that the women only came forward because he was running for governor, thus justifying the legal spending.

If Swalwell is found liable for sexual misconduct, he may be required to reimburse his donors, according to the Chronicle.

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"These allegations of sexual assault are flat false," Swalwell said. "They did not happen, they have never happened and I will fight them with everything that I have … I have certainly made mistakes in my judgement in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife."

Of the first four women to accuse Swalwell of sexual misconduct, one alleges that he raped her, others say he sent them unwanted explicit images, and another claims he kissed and touched her without consent.

The day after Swalwell announced his intention to resign from the House of Representatives on April 14, a fifth woman came forward to accuse Swalwell of rape.

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"He raped me. And he choked me. And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. And I thought I died," Lonna Drewes, a former model, claimed. "It had a profound impact on my mental health. I self-medicated it in an unhealthy way. I did not want to live anymore."

Many of Swalwell’s donors publicly expressed feelings of betrayal after the accusations against him were made public.

"I am no longer supporting Eric. F---ing tell everyone I’m a libertarian. F--- you, Democrat Party. I’m a libertarian now," Stephen Cloobeck, a resort mogul who gave $1 million to a super PAC supporting Swalwell’s gubernatorial bid, told the Post following the allegations. "I’m going to change my Godd--- party affiliation, because I cannot stand this Democratic Party at all. I am done. Finito."

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Swalwell’s exit from California’s primary election has helped Democrats narrow the field, reducing the chance of two Republicans advancing to the general election, which is possible under California election law if the top-two vote getters in the state’s jungle primary are both affiliated with the GOP.

The Swalwell campaign did not respond to a request for comment after being reached by Fox News Digital on Thursday.