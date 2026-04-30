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Midterm Elections

Louisiana suspends congressional primaries in wake of Supreme Court gerrymandering ruling

Early voting was set to begin Saturday ahead of May 16 primary before ruling halted process

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Florida lawmakers approve new congressional map as Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana's Video

Florida lawmakers approve new congressional map as Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana's

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins discusses the state's newly approved congressional map, which could secure four additional House seats for Republicans. Collins emphasizes the map's legality, based on geography and population shifts, following a Supreme Court decision that struck down Louisiana's redistricting plan. He criticizes Democrats' changing stance on gerrymandering and expresses confidence in Florida's approach.

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Louisiana’s May congressional primaries have been suspended following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Wednesday that struck down a majority Black congressional district.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill released a statement Thursday saying the "historic Supreme Court victory for Louisiana has an immediate consequence for the State."

"The Supreme Court previously stayed an injunction against the State’s enforcement of the current Congressional map," the officials wrote. "By the Court’s order, however, that stay automatically terminated with [Wednesday’s] decision. Accordingly, the State is currently enjoined from carrying out congressional elections under the current map."

SUPREME COURT RULES ON KEY VOTING RIGHTS ACT RULE AS REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS WAGE REDISTRICTING WAR

the united states map of gains from 2026 redistricting

A state-by-state breakdown of the potential 2026 midterm impact of redistricting lines redrawn to date. (OpenMapTiles/OpenStreetMap)

Landry and Murrill said they are working with the state legislature and the secretary of state’s office to "develop a path forward."

Early voting was set to begin Saturday ahead of the May 16 primary.

MEDIA OUTRAGE OVER SUPREME COURT'S VOTING RIGHTS ACT DECISION COLLIDES WITH REALITY

Demonstrators holding signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

Demonstrators hold signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 15, 2025, as the court considers restricting the creation of majority-Black and majority-Hispanic voting districts. (Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This is going to cause mass confusion among voters — Democrats, Republicans, White, Black, everybody," Louisiana state Sen. Royce Duplessis, a Democrat who represents the New Orleans area, told The Associated Press. "What they’re effectively doing is changing the rules of the game in the middle of the game. It’s rigging the system."

There are currently four Republicans and two Democrats representing Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A person voting at Fairfax Government Center in Virginia.

A person votes in the Virginia redistricting referendum at Fairfax Government Center in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2026. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

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A change to the map could result in at least one additional Republican seat ahead of the November midterm elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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