MN lawmakers unload on Walz's 'legacy' after he touts fraud record in final annual address: 'Ridiculous'

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave his final State of the State address earlier this week and his comments on the massive fraud scandal in the state, which came toward the end of his speech, quickly sparked blowback from Republican lawmakers in the state who spoke to Fox News Digital.

"It was ridiculous," state Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Minn., chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, said about Walz's comments on the fraud scandal. "He somewhat said, 'Oh, the buck stops with me,' but then he immediately pivoted to blame everyone else."

Walz touted his efforts to crack down on fraud during his speech while claiming that red states have more fraud than blue states and suggesting the legislature needs to do more to adopt his proposal to fight fraud.

"We've created additional checks and balances," Walz said. "We've brought on more investigators, more auditors, more law enforcement agencies, as well as an outside firm to take a look at high-risk programs. People who have ripped us off are getting caught and they are going to jail, just like today."

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Walz's reference to "today" was in relation to federal raids carried out across Minneapolis earlier that day, which the governor faced criticism over, including from FBI Director Kash Patel , after he seemingly took credit for actions the federal government says it directed and orchestrated.

"Minnesota is consistently ranked as one of the best states to live in because we invest in programs that support children, parents, seniors, and people with disabilities," Walz said in the speech. "But, as we've seen in recent months, and just today, the more generous your support system, the more oversight you need to make sure people aren't taking unfair advantage."

Walz pointed to the legislature and called on them to adopt his plan to combat fraud, which Robbins said will do "nothing but create more bureaucracy" and said the Republican proposals are more "serious" to actually address the issue.

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"He can keep gaslighting people but nobody buys it anymore," Robbins said.

State Sen. Mark Koran, R-Minn., reacted to the speech by telling Fox News Digital that "Governor Walz tried to wallpaper over his legacy by praising his failed policies and massive government expansion."

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"The truth is, he leaves behind a legacy of widespread fraud, higher taxes on Minnesota families and a reckless 40% increase in state spending."

State Sen. Michael Holmstrom, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital that the governor treated the speech like a "farewell victory lap" but "his record of failed leadership and malfeasance will be his legacy."

Walz's speech was blasted by conservatives on social media as well, including the Republican National Committee's social media account on X which posted, "INSANE Tim Walz blames Minnesota’s 'generosity' for the billions of dollars in fraud he allowed."

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's office for comment.