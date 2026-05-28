Blistering report exposes how national K-12 group's DEI agenda is trickling down to local chapters

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FIRST ON FOX: The National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA), a parent-teacher organization many families associate with bake sales, book fairs and school fundraisers, is facing scrutiny over the group's DEI and other left-wing political priorities trickling down to state and local chapters.

A report from conservative watchdog Defending Ed shines a spotlight on the trusted parent-school organization known for local volunteer work and school fundraisers, suggesting it has become involved in politically charged fights over race, gender identity, and immigration in K-12 education.

Defending Education asserts the examples show National PTA’s left-wing priorities filtering into state and local affiliates, while National PTA told Fox News Digital its resources are meant to support respectful dialogue, family engagement and "safe, inclusive and welcoming school communities."

"The NPTA is given a lot of credibility by the public, making it an authoritative voice on education issues from the parent perspective. It is deeply concerning when it advances far-left policies that are often very unpopular amongst parents nationwide," Rhyen Staley, Director of Research for Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. "The NPTA should be a politically neutral organization that advocates for improving the education system and the success of all students."

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The National PTA's own "curriculum and educational materials" describe diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as central to the organization's mission and day-to-day work. Among the learning outcomes, according to the National PTA, is to "develop critical consciousness by recognizing racism ... and developing a student's awareness to openly address these situations."

Meanwhile, a document part of a National PTA DEI initiative tells PTA leaders, caregivers, parents and educators that "it's never too early to talk about race with your children," while listing a recommended reading titled, "Your 5-Year-Old Is Already Racially Biased. Here’s What You Can Do About It" by Andrew Grant-Thomas of the nonprofit Embrace Race. The same resource also recommends Robin DiAngelo’s controversial book titled ‘White Fragility.’"

In addition to DEI initiatives, the National PTA priorities extend to immigration policy. A National PTA position statement says districts should not voluntarily report undocumented students to ICE or other immigration authorities, supports treating schools as "sensitive locations" where immigration enforcement officers refrain from actions against students, and backs confidentiality for school records related to immigration status.

These left-wing political priorities from the National PTA stand in contrast to its stated mission of being "devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools," the Defending Ed report suggests. The report also claims that these priorities are not just abstract, but are actually trickling into classrooms, citing a tranche of documents, materials and records from various state-level and local PTA chapters that are pushing politics on teachers and families.

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One of the state-level examples cited in Defending Ed's report is the Washington State PTA, which passed a resolution in 2020 titled "Dismantling Institutional and Systemic Racism." The resolution says Washington State PTA and its local chapters and councils should not only commit to being anti-racist, but also conduct anti-racism and equity audits, provide trainings on anti-racism, equity, inclusion and unconscious bias "at all levels," and create anti-racism, equity and inclusion committees.

The resolution adds that the Washington State PTA would collaborate with district and school staff to prioritize and maintain "meaningful and ongoing anti-racist and anti-bias training ... for all educators and staff ... plus anti-racist and anti-bias pre-teacher training."

"Washington State PTA believes firmly in educational spaces that are welcoming to all students, and learning environments where all students feel like they belong," Tori Emerson, the Washington State PTA President, told Fox News Digital. "Our vision is that all children achieve their potential in Washington schools, and that includes understanding, learning and instruction that honors and reflects the diverse histories, cultures, experiences and identities of all of the people who have contributed to America’s story since our founding 250 years ago."

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Emerson added that the Washington State PTA is committed to ensure all Washington state students "see themselves in their educators," adding that they "collaborate with district and school staff to have, when needed, crucial conversations about racial disparities that remain today."

The Defending Ed report also cited Washington State PTA immigration guidance issued in January 2026, which the watchdog said was developed in consultation with National PTA. The guidance advised PTA members on how to respond if immigration enforcement actions occur at school events, including coordinating with school administrators and understanding legal limits on enforcement access to school spaces.

In Maryland, Defending Education cited a Montgomery County PTA-linked meeting titled "ICE Response & Organizing Tools," which the watchdog said briefed families on how parents and community members could respond to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, including warning others about ICE presence.

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San Francisco’s Second District PTA, which said in a DEI statement that the entity "can and should establish itself as an anti-racist organization," suggested education around "white dominant culture" could help improve PTA communications, actions and structure, and said anti-racism should be incorporated into regular PTA trainings and annual officer trainings.

"The focus of PTAs at all levels – individual, district, state, and national – is to advocate for and improve the lives of children, youth, and families at their school communities," 2nd District President Karen Meiselman, said when asked how she would respond to parents who may believe PTA should focus on school support and family engagement rather than anti-racism or DEI work.

Portland Public Schools’ Abernethy Elementary PTA has many of the same DEI programs as the other chapters, such as DEI committees, audits and trainings, but also has a "racial justice parent resource library purchased through PTA Mini Grants," that lists titles including "White Awareness," "Waking Up White," "White Rage," "White Like Me," "Race, Whiteness and Education," "Raising White Kids," "So You Want To Talk About Race" and "How To Be An Antiracist."

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An Abernethy PTA DEI representative told Fox News Digital that DEI spending is voted on by the board, but said many of the events she organized did not require a budget. She said her DEI work has included a Ruby Bridges walk/bike-to-school day, a Black History Month Bike Day and a BMX anti-bullying assembly, and described the response from the community as "overly positive."

"The work I have done through DEI has been centered around community, education, empathy, and belonging," the Abernethy representative said, adding that the goal was to help children "better understand the diverse world around them and the history before them so they can go out in the world with kindness, respect, and humanity."

In addition to the audits, trainings and committees, many of the state and local chapters also have dedicated DEI personnel or directors. Some encourage direct political action.

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In Ohio, the state PTA chapter urges its members to reach out to lawmakers to condemn legislative efforts that do not support LGBT youth or "silence" conversations about sexual orientation among students. The Ohio chapter cites National PTA positions on LGBT youth in a "Ohio PTA Board position statement" to back its position.

Other materials from the Ohio PTA chapter explicitly targeted certain state-level DEI bills, while a DEI "position statements" from 2021 said the group would continue to "recommend, initiate, and support legislation and appropriations."

The Ohio PTA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

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Defending Education argues all of these examples, and more, show National PTA’s left-wing political priorities are not staying at the national level, but are trickling down to affiliates that operate under the PTA brand in local school communities.

"While the public tends to view the PTA as a neutral actor helping to organize family events and raise funds for schools, the national organization and many state and local affiliates have become left-leaning political entities driving radical ideologies into schools, communities, and even state legislation," the report argues.

Meanwhile, the National PTA defended its materials in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying the association provides "resources and guidance intended to help parents and caregivers navigate complex issues affecting children and schools."

"These materials are designed to encourage respectful dialogue, support family engagement and reflect PTA’s longstanding commitment to ensuring all children feel supported, valued and able to succeed," National PTA said. "National PTA’s mission is to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children."

The association added that it is "the nation’s oldest and largest child advocacy association," and works to support "safe, inclusive and welcoming school communities where every child and family can thrive."