Lara Trump says she'd 'love to consider' filling Rubio's Senate seat if asked by DeSantis

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that she would "seriously consider" serving in the U.S. Senate if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks her to fill the vacancy that will arise when Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., resigns to serve as secretary of state.

She told Fox News' Sean Hannity that she "would love to serve the people of Florida" and "would love to consider" filling the seat if asked.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Rubio to fill the Cabinet-level role, and if Rubio is confirmed by his colleagues and resigns from the Senate, DeSantis will have the opportunity to select a temporary replacement to fill the seat until a special election is held.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on "Hannity" that he "would be like over-the-top excited" and that Republicans "could not do better … than Lara Trump."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who served as the Sunshine State's governor prior to DeSantis, said he hopes DeSantis chooses Lara Trump, according to Axios.

In a post on X, he declared that she "would be a GREAT Senator and represent Floridians well!"

Republicans won the Senate and House majorities during the 2024 elections.

Rubio has served in the Senate since 2011.

"As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda," the senator said in a post on X, referring to Trump.

"Under the leadership of President Trump we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the U.S. Senate so the President has his national security and foreign policy team in place when he takes office on January 20," he noted.