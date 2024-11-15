Expand / Collapse search
Lara Trump says she'd 'love to consider' filling Rubio's Senate seat if asked by DeSantis

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Sen Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of state

RNC co-chair Lara Trump on the RNC's efforts to ensure that the 2024 election was fair, President-elect Trump's Cabinet appointments and priorities and possibly being tapped as Sen. Marco Rubio's replacement.

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that she would "seriously consider" serving in the U.S. Senate if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asks her to fill the vacancy that will arise when Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., resigns to serve as secretary of state.

She told Fox News' Sean Hannity that she "would love to serve the people of Florida" and "would love to consider" filling the seat if asked.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Rubio to fill the Cabinet-level role, and if Rubio is confirmed by his colleagues and resigns from the Senate, DeSantis will have the opportunity to select a temporary replacement to fill the seat until a special election is held.

Donald Trump and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump

Former President Donald Trump and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump look on during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on "Hannity" that he "would be like over-the-top excited" and that Republicans "could not do better … than Lara Trump."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who served as the Sunshine State's governor prior to DeSantis, said he hopes DeSantis chooses Lara Trump, according to Axios

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference to speak in opposition to Amendment 4, which would limit government interference with abortion in Florida at The Grove Bible Chapel in Winter Garden, Florida. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a post on X, he declared that she "would be a GREAT Senator and represent Floridians well!"

Republicans won the Senate and House majorities during the 2024 elections.

Rubio has served in the Senate since 2011.

"As Secretary of State, I will work every day to carry out his foreign policy agenda," the senator said in a post on X, referring to Trump.

"Under the leadership of President Trump we will deliver peace through strength and always put the interests of Americans and America above all else. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the U.S. Senate so the President has his national security and foreign policy team in place when he takes office on January 20," he noted.

