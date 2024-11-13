Trump nominates Marco Rubio to serve as Secretary of State

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as his Secretary of State.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The United States Secretary of State. Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom," Trump said in a statement. "He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries."

