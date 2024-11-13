Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marco Rubio

Trump nominates Marco Rubio to serve as Secretary of State

Rubio has taken hard stances on Cuba, China and Iran

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Biden congratulates Trump during historic Oval Office meeting: 'Welcome back' Video

Biden congratulates Trump during historic Oval Office meeting: 'Welcome back'

President-elect Donald Trump met with President Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday, vowing a 'smooth transition' of power between the administrations.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as his Secretary of State. 

"It is my Great Honor to announce that Senator Marco Rubio, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The United States Secretary of State. Marco is a Highly Respected Leader, and a very powerful Voice for Freedom," Trump said in a statement. "He will be a strong Advocate for our Nation, a true friend to our Allies, and a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries."

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics