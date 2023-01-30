Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

KY voter registration grows among those not affiliated with Republican, Democratic parties

Voter registration under category ‘other’ reached 10% in Kentucky

Associated Press
The percentage of Kentucky's registered voters who aren't affiliated with the Republican or Democratic parties reached a new high at the end of 2022, Secretary of State Michael Adfams said.

Voter registration under the category of "other" political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December, he said.

"Candidates for statewide office should take notice: to win a general election, they must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate," Adams said.

Voter registration under the political party "other" reached 10% last December.

Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate, while Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%, the Republican secretary of state said. The latest figures show that GOP registration continued to increase, while Democratic registration continued to drop, he said.

Meanwhile, voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 10% of the statewide electorate as a result of the latest registration increase in that category, he said.

