Krauthammer: Start of GOP convention is 'rocky'

Charles Krauthammer told viewers Monday on “Special Report with Bret Baier” that the start of the GOP convention in Cleveland can best be described as “rocky.”

“It reflects the division in the party, far more than any convention we can remember,” the syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor said. “It’s usually a television show. Everything is scripted. It’s not because there is a large segment that is anti-Trump.”

Krauthammer added that the convention is an opportunity for potential 2020 candidates.

“This is about Ted Cruz. It’s about 2020. He’s trying to play Reagan 1976. You lose to Ford and then you are the nominee four years later.”