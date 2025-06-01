Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Kevin Hassett 'very, very confident' courts will back Trump's tariffs amid legal setback

White House economic director expresses high confidence despite recent federal court challenges to the tariffs

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
White House economic advisor remains 'very confident' courts will back Trump tariffs Video

White House economic advisor remains 'very confident' courts will back Trump tariffs

White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett says he is "very confident" that courts will back President Donald Trump's tariff agenda.

White House Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett says he remains "very, very confident" that courts will support President Donald Trump's tariff agenda.

Hassett made the statement during a Sunday morning appearance on ABC's "This Week," telling host George Stephanopoulos that the White House still expects "Plan A" to work out.

"And so we're very thrilled. We are very confident that the judges would uphold this law. And so I think that that's Plan A, and we're very, very confident that Plan A is all we're ever going to need," Hassett said.

"But if, for some reason, some judge were to say that it's not a national emergency when more Americans die from fentanyl than have ever died in all American wars combined, that's not an emergency that the president has authority over – if that ludicrous statement is made by a judge somewhere, then we'll have other alternatives that we can pursue as well to make sure that we make American trade fair again," he added.

TWELVE STATES SUE TRUMP OVER TARIFFS, CLAIMING THEY’RE ‘ILLEGAL’ AND HARMFUL TO US ECONOMY

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett Briefing

White House Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended President Donald Trump's tariff plan on Sunday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hassett's appearance comes after a federal court struck down Trump's tariffs in a ruling last week, only for an appeals court to issue a temporary stay protecting the tariffs during litigation.

The appeals court ruling paused a decision by the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT), thus allowing Trump to continue to enact the 10% baseline tariff and the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" that he announced April 2 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. 

The CIT had ruled unanimously to block the tariffs the day before.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS 5 TRUMP TARIFF EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Donald Trump speaks

President Donald Trump has used the threat of tariffs throughout his opening months in office. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Members of the three-judge panel who were appointed by Trump, former President Barack Obama and former President Ronald Reagan, ruled unanimously that Trump had overstepped his authority under IEEPA.

They noted that, as commander in chief, Trump does not have "unbounded authority" to impose tariffs under the emergency law.

Trump tariffs

President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled Make America Wealthy Again at the White House in Washington, D.C. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

For now, the burden of proof shifts to the government, which must convince the court it will suffer "irreparable harm" if the injunction remains in place, a high legal standard the Trump administration must meet.

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

