Climate Change

Kerry suggests Africans without electricity must pick 'the right kinds of electricity'

Kerry also suggested the US should help Africans afford it

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
John Kerry claims that people would 'feel better' about the war in Ukraine if Russia would 'make a greater effort to reduce emissions'

John Kerry claims that people would 'feel better' about the war in Ukraine if Russia would 'make a greater effort to reduce emissions'

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry discusses the Russian-Ukraine war at the foreign press briefing on March 5 in Washington, D.C.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry claimed that there is a "climate emergency," and suggested that Africans without electricity must select "the right kinds of electricity," likely referring to green energy production, and that the U.S. must help them to afford it.

Kerry made the comments at a speaking event at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics on Nov. 21, 2024.

The Democrat suggested there will be a need to "declare a climate emergency, which is what we really have. And we need to get people to behave as if this really is a major transitional challenge to the whole planet."

He noted that the U.S. has the biggest economy on earth, with China in second place.

JOHN KERRY CALLS THE FIRST AMENDMENT A ‘MAJOR BLOCK’ TO STOPPING ‘DISINFORMATION’

John Kerry

Former Secretary of State John Kerry attends the Viva Technology show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 23, 2024, in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

"Adios comunista," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tx., wrote in a post on X when replying to a post featuring a clip of Kerry's comments.

JOHN KERRY TORCHED FOR CLAIMING PEOPLE WOULD ‘FEEL BETTER’ ABOUT UKRAINE WAR IF RUSSIA REDUCED EMISSIONS

John Kerry

Former Secretary of State John Kerry speaks onstage during the 2024 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2024, in New York City. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Kerry, a former senator and the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee who lost to incumbent Republican President George W. Bush, went on to serve as secretary of state during a portion of President Barack Obama's White House tenure.

He has also previously served as special presidential envoy for climate under President Joe Biden. 

BIDEN CLIMATE CZAR JOHN KERRY SNAPS WHEN CONFRONTED ABOUT CARBON FOOTPRINT

President Biden awards John Kerry the Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Secretary of State John Kerry in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2024.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden awarded Kerry the Presidential Medal of Freedom this year.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

