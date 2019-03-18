Kellyanne Conway’s husband rips Trump again, says condition getting worse

George Conway, an attorney and outspoken critic of President Trump, on Sunday took to Twitter to apparently, once again, express concern that the president's mental “condition” is worsening.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, slammed Trump earlier in the week, saying the president has a problem with “pathological” lying. His tweets on Sunday were in an apparent response to Trump’s tweets that were critical of the late Sen. John McCain and “Saturday Night Live.”

Conway's initial tweet did not mention Trump by name but The Washington Examiner pointed out that Conway retweeted Bill Kristol who urged Republicans to read through Trump’s tweets. He wrote, “Averting your eyes is refusing to come to grips with Trump’s mental condition and psychological state. It’s avoiding reality,” Kristol tweeted.

Conway has emerged as one of Trump’s most vocal conservative critics, particularly on Twitter, while his wife has a reputation for being a staunch Trump defender willing to fight for Trump in hostile media spots where others fear to tread. Both are Republicans.

Last week, Conway suggested that the president has a “disorder” and that an inquiry needs to be made regarding his “condition of mind.”

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Joesph Wulfshon contributed to this report