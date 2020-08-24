Karl Rove says RNC's most 'important' job is to make the case for Trump's coronavirus response

The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday night with speakers addressing President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which Fox News contributor Karl Rove told “Hannity” is vital to the incumbent's credibility.

“Democrats built most of their case around ‘Donald Trump is a bad person and coincidentally he bungled in response to the coronavirus,’" the former deputy White House chief of staff said. "And laying out the case and letting people know exactly what the president did is a very important part [of] establishing credibility on the issue and diminishing Biden's lead on it.”

TIM MURTAUGH: RNC WILL OFFER SHARP CONTRAST TO DEMOCRATS' GRIM VIEW OF AMERICA

The convention showcased a video featuring key moments during the pandemic and the president's quick action to lessen its impact. Rove observed the rebuttal certainly “does damage” to the Democrats’ stance on the matter.

Rove reminded viewers that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was among the Democrats who lectured the federal government on its coronavirus response, yet the state of New York suffered more coronavirus-related deaths than California, Texas and Florida combined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“And why? Because he's the guy who sent a lot of COVID patients to nursing homes, where they infected the elderly populations there,” he said. “And to this day, the governor of New York will not release the number of people who died in nursing homes. And so I think that's a big point."