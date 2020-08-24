Tim Murtaugh: RNC will offer sharp contrast to Democrats' grim view of America

In contrast to the doom and gloom portrayed by Joe Biden and Democrats last week at their convention, Republicans will put American greatness in the spotlight this week.

Unlike our Democratic counterparts, President Trump will use the Republican National Convention (RNC) to highlight what he has accomplished for hard-working everyday Americans who elected him to office in the first place.

Additionally, the convention will display what he will accomplish when those same Americans reelect him for a second term this November.

Americans should be excited for President Trump’s second term. He has accomplished more in the last three and a half years than Joe Biden did in his disastrous nearly half-century career in Washington. The only thing Biden has accomplished is shipping millions of jobs overseas through terrible policies and trade deals.

Biden voted for the disastrous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1993 and was the chief cheerleader for the equally bad Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). But even more offensive to the American people should be his career-long record of appeasing and advancing the interests of China.

President Trump embraces policies that will create opportunities for all Americans to live the American dream.

Biden was a proponent of China receiving Most Favored Nation status and championed their entry into the World Trade Organization – a move that cost the United States 3.5 million jobs.

Even today the former vice president does not view China as an economic threat, which is an astonishingly naïve position for a candidate for a president to hold. Biden has never seen an American job that he didn’t think he could sell out to our foreign competitors.

Thankfully, President Trump began cleaning up Biden’s mess as soon as he took office in 2017.

The president took decisive action, removing the United States from the TPP in a move that saved America nearly 450,000 jobs.

He followed that with several new trade deals with our foreign allies, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) – NAFTA’s replacement. The USMCA alone is expected to add 176,000 jobs back to the American economy.

President Trump also signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law, which saved the average family of four $2,000 and lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent – creating countless new jobs in the process. Before China unleashed the coronavirus onto the world, our economy was soaring – reaching historic heights seemingly every month.

However, despite this setback, the economy is well on its way to reaching those historic heights once again. President Trump’s pro-growth policies prepared us for this moment in time, and the American economy is rapidly recovering as a result.

The United States has added a whopping 9.3 million jobs back over the last three months – the fastest economic recovery in American history.

Meanwhile, Biden says he would shut the country down again, wiping out all the progress the president has made in bringing those jobs back for American workers.

Where Biden and the radical Democrats painted a grim picture for America’s future, President Trump and Republicans will showcase at the RNC how they will build on the success of the previous four years so that all Americans can share in economic prosperity.

To that end, President Trump has unveiled his second-term agenda. He intends to create 10 million new jobs within the next 10 months, create 1 million new small businesses, cut more taxes, and negotiate even greater trade deals with our allies.

Through the unprecedented effort known as Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration is on the path to creating a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. This would likely open the job market back up to the point that we saw before the coronavirus hit our shores.

President Trump built the economy up to historic heights in his first term and he will do it again.

Americans have every reason to reelect President Trump again this November. He fulfilled promise after promise he made during his first campaign in 2016 and will once again fulfill his promises to rebuild an even greater economy over the next four years. That is the exact message you will hear from the RNC this week.

President Trump and Republicans disagree with the doom and gloom that Biden and Democrats are pushing onto the American people.

He will use every tool at his disposal to ensure that is exactly what happens.

As President Trump stated last week, “Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, I see American greatness.”