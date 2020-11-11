Expand / Collapse search
Karl Rove: 'Reprehensible' for AOC, others on left to call for 'blacklist' of Trump staffers

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Fox News contributor Karl Rove blasted those calling to blacklist members of the Trump administration.

Fox News contributor Karl Rove on Wednesday criticized the people who called for consequences against Trump administration staffers.

"I think it is fascism, I think it is over the top, I think it is unacceptable in this country that political differences can be dealt with in such a way," Rove told “America’s Newsroom.”

He continued: "Imagine what would happen if a Tea Party activist had said people who served in the Obama administration, there will be consequences for those hiring them. The media would be outraged, we ought to be outraged at this. This is un-American."

AOC, OTHERS PUSHING FOR APPARENT BLACKLIST OF PEOPLE WHO WORKED WITH TRUMP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others have encouraged the creation of an apparent "blacklist" of people who helped President Trump during his time in office.

"Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?" the progressive congresswoman asked on Friday. "I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future."

In an apparent response to criticism, she tweeted: "Lol at the 'party of personal responsibility' being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years."

In posts that are marked "unavailable," two Democratic operatives responded by touting the "Trump Accountability Project," which seeks to prevent Trump associates from profiting off of their time helping his administration.

The tweets came from Emily Abrams, a former aide to presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Simon, who worked for Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

“As to this talk of let’s find people who worked in the Trump administration and let’s tell any potential employer there will be consequences for you if you hire them so they can have a salary to feed their family and to live a life after serving our country, this is reprehensible,” Rove said.

“And as Americans, we ought to all join and say no, this is wrong, this is blacklisting, this is un-American,” Rove said.

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.
