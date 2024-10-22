Expand / Collapse search
State

Kari Lake's office on lockdown after campaign staffer opened envelope with ‘suspicious’ substance inside

Police have not yet confirmed if the suspicious substance was anthrax

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz , Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Kari Lake speaks out on Kamala Harris' 'border czar' tenure Video

Kari Lake speaks out on Kamala Harris' 'border czar' tenure

Arizona U.S. Senate Republican candidate Kari Lake tells Fox News Digital she invites Vice President Harris to the southern border after the Democratic presidential nominee's scheduled rally Friday in Phoenix.

The office of Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake was put on lockdown Tuesday after a campaign staffer opened a package with a "suspicious" substance. 

A campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital that an intern at the campaign's Phoenix office opened an envelope with a suspicious substance and a note that said, "caution anthrax." 

Kari Lake's office

The office of Kari Lake in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Kari Lake campaign provided)

CONTENTIOUS EXCHANGES OVER ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION FRONT AND CENTER IN ARIZONA SENATE DEBATE

The campaign called authorities, prompting a response from multiple law enforcement agencies and a hazmat team. 

Authorities have not confirmed if the substance was anthrax. The campaign spokesperson said the substance is now being tested. 

First responders on scene at Kari Lake's office

Authorities on scene after an envelope with a suspicious substance was found at the office of Kari Lake.  (Kari Lake campaign provided)

"The radical left, with help from the mainstream media, has escalated its attacks against me from baseless smears and legal harassment to physical threats. Today, my office received a suspicious envelope, potentially containing anthrax — an attempt to intimidate and silence me," Lake said in a statement. "This isn't just about me; it’s an attack on our movement. I won’t be intimidated, and those responsible must be brought to justice. The time to unite against these dangerous, un-American tactics is now." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

