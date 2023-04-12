Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signs bill raising legal age to buy tobacco to 21

Current legal age in KS to legally buy tobacco products is 18

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Tuesday that will require Kansans to be 21 or older to legally buy tobacco products, starting July 1.

The current age to buy cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and tobacco products is 18.

The bill received bipartisan support in the Legislature in March.

KANSAS EX-OFFICER ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 10 WOMEN PLEADS GUILTY

The federal government raised its age to buy tobacco products to 21 in 2019 and Kansas could have lost federal funds for substance abuse programs if it did not pass the bill.

A Tobacco store is pictured in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kansas is raising the state's legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

A Tobacco store is pictured in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Kansas is raising the state's legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Kansas joins 41 other states that have increased the age to 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Public health officials argue that raising the age to purchase tobacco products will reduce their use and result if lower health care costs.

More from Politics