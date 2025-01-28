Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff lands private sector job days after leaving Washington

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, landed a private sector job just days after leaving Washington, D.C.



After his wife's unsuccessful Democratic presidential campaign against President Donald Trump, the former second gentleman is joining the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as a partner.

The firm made the announcement on Monday – a week after Trump was sworn in as the 47th president.

The New York-based firm, which employs about 1,200 lawyers around the world, said Emhoff "brings more than three decades serving as a litigator, trial lawyer, and trusted counsel to clients and global business leaders, as well as extensive experience representing the United States around the world, to Willkie’s broad corporate and litigation platforms."

His practice "will focus on advising corporations, boards of directors, and individuals on their most consequential business challenges, sensitive investigations, and complex litigation, including matters with significant reputational concerns that are international in scope, and emerging legal issues across industries and sectors," the firm said.

"Doug’s leadership and his service as a trusted counselor to many global business leaders across a broad range of industries, as well as his extensive legal expertise and business acumen, make him a tremendous asset," Willkie Farr & Gallagher Chairman Thomas Cerabino said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to be adding Doug to the Willkie partnership during this period of transformational firm growth."

"I am delighted to be joining Willkie, where I am looking forward to working alongside trusted and innovative legal counselors," Emhoff said. "I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this talented and collaborative team."

Emhoff will split his time between Los Angeles and New York. The firm said the former second gentleman will also continue to serve as an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., teaching a course on entertainment law. Days before leaving office, former President Joe Biden appointed Emhoff to serve on the board of trustees to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

When Harris was selected as Biden's running mate in August 2020, Emhoff took a leave of absence from one of the country's largest law firms, DLA Piper. He formally parted ways with the firm before his wife took office.

Emhoff played an influential role in fundraising for his wife's Democratic bid for the White House against Trump after Biden exited the race. The former second gentleman hosted fundraisers with big law firm donors, as well as his connections in the entertainment industry in California, Reuters reported.

In its announcement, Willkie Farr & Gallagher stressed how Emhoff has practiced law for more than 30 years and "served as a trusted advisor to companies and leaders in business and technology hubs around the world, managing high-profile disputes and solving complex problems across entertainment, media, sports, technology, and business."

The firm also championed Emhoff's experience as second gentleman, saying "his broad portfolio included traveling around the world representing the United States, including at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Women's World Cup in New Zealand, and numerous other diplomatic events, and leading the administration's work combatting antisemitism."

Citing court records, Reuters reported that Emhoff has represented clients including the creators of the movie "American Made," National Football League wide receiver Willie Gault, as well as the corporations Merck and Walmart.