Where is Kamala Harris during the border crisis?

The Biden administration is begging for government volunteers to report for duty amid the significant surge at the border, but many are asking -- where is the person deputized to 'fix' the line in the sand crisis?

As the immigration mess at the southern border gets more and more out of hand, Vice President Kamala Harris still remains inexplicably silent.

Even after President Biden officially tapped the VP Wednesday to lead in response to border challenges, there aren’t any plans for her to travel south or even address the issue. According to the Office of the Vice President, Harris had no events this past weekend and no mention of border-related activity.

This comes as the Biden administration is now asking for government volunteers to help manage the migrant surge. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has sent memos to agency heads seeking "volunteer deployments" for up to 120 days, Fox News confirmed.

"We are actively working to screen, process and deploy these volunteers while continuing our recruitment efforts and exploration of other avenues to bolster staff resources at the border," an OPM spokesperson said.

So while other government officials are preparing to volunteer their time to help keep our borders safe, according to CNN, Harris is currently more focused on her frustrations with ongoing renovations being made to the vice president’s mansion – forcing her and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to temporarily stay at Blair House, the president’s official guest quarters.

The administration provided no explanation for renovation delays, leading to the vice president having to reportedly live "out of suitcases" while the nation questions why she hasn’t packed those bags for a border visit.

Harris, in fact, laughed while responding to a question from a reporter Monday who asked if she’d be heading south soon. She replied with what some called a cackle, "Not today."

The White House and members of the vice president’s team did not respond following request for comment, including VP Harris’ communications director Ashley Etienne who accepted Fox’s phone call but declined further discussion.

As the vice president and her team continue dodging the blatant crisis ahead, encounters at the border have averaged about 5,000 migrants per day in March -- about a 50% increase from February.

