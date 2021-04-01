Jordan Early is a senior editor at Fox News. Send tips to Jordan.Early@FoxNews.com
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Jordan Early
Jordan Early is a senior editor at Fox News. Send tips to Jordan.Early@FoxNews.com