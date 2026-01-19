Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Kaine vows new war powers fights after Senate blocks Trump Venezuela check

Sen Time Kaine plans a 'whole lot more' resolutions targeting Greenland, Iran and Cuba

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
WATCH: Vance blocks Dems' restrictions on war powers Video

WATCH: Vance blocks Dems' restrictions on war powers

Vice President JD Vance voted to break a Senate deadlock, helping Republicans derail Democrats’ effort to restrict President Donald Trump’s war powers in Venezuela.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest bipartisan campaign to rein in President Donald Trump’s war authority in Venezuela may have failed, but the lawmaker behind the push has no intention of stopping his pursuit.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., plans to continue his goal of corralling Trump’s policing power across the globe, and believes that he can find support among Republicans to pass a war powers resolution out of the Senate.

"The other thing we're going to do is this: We're going to be filing a whole lot more war powers resolutions," Kaine said after the unsuccessful vote to advance his resolution.

KEY REPUBLICANS FLIP, KILL EFFORT TO RESTRAIN TRUMP'S POLICING POWER OVER VENEZUELA

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks to reporters

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is just getting started on his pursuit to rein in President Donald Trump's war authorities across the globe and plans to file even more war powers resolutions in the coming weeks. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He argued that this resolution, though unable to make it out of the Senate this time, was similar to a war powers resolution he filed shortly after the strike ordered by Trump in 2020 that killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The resolution garnered eight Republican votes in a GOP-controlled Senate at the time.

"When you do it, and you get Republican votes, it sends a message to the White House," he said.

Kaine and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who co-sponsored the latest war powers resolution, previously suggested that later attempts to rein in Trump’s war authorities could be focused on Greenland, Iran and Cuba.

SENATE GOP MOVES TO BLOCK DEMS' WAR POWERS PUSH, PRESERVE TRUMP'S AUTHORITY IN RARE MOVE

President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Oct. 22, 2025.  (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kaine’s optimism comes from the successful vote to curtail Trump’s war powers in Venezuela earlier this month, where five Senate Republicans splintered from their colleagues to advance a resolution that would have required the president to confer with Congress before future military action in the region.

Still, that same cohort was unable to survive a pressure campaign from Senate Republican leadership, Trump and administration officials.

The two lawmakers who reversed their position, Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., did so because of guarantees from the administration, chiefly Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that no boots would be on the ground in Venezuela.

GOP EYES VENEZUELA'S UNTAPPED OIL WEALTH AS DEMOCRATS SOUND ALARM OVER TAXPAYER RISK

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands attentively in the East Room during a meeting with energy industry leaders at the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House, Jan. 9, 2026. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Young received the assurance from Rubio in a letter the day of the vote, when he said that should Trump "determine that he intends to introduce U.S. Armed Forces into hostilities in major military operations in Venezuela, he would seek congressional authorization in advance (circumstances permitting)."

Kaine said that while the outcome was disappointing, and Trump and Senate Republican leadership engaged in a "full-court press unlike any I’ve seen in 13 years here" to stop the resolution from succeeding, the cracks in the foundation were still there. And Kaine believed they were ripe to fracture even further.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The way cracks grow is through pressure and the pressure campaign that I sort of decided to launch by use of these privileged motions. I'm going to file every one I can to challenge emergencies, to challenge unlawful wars, to seek human rights reports, arms transfers if they're wrong," he said.

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue