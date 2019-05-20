Justin Amash GOP primary challenger: 'Completely ridiculous' to consider Trump's impeachment

Congressman Justin Amash's Republican primary challenger on Monday said it was "completely ridiculous" that the Michigan lawmaker would consider whether President Trump reached the threshold for impeachment.

"There's a lot more than we can talk about other than that comment, but it's more than just a comment, he's calling for our president to be impeached," Michigan State Rep. Jim Lower said on "The Ingraham Angle."

Lower said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not come to the same conclusion and that the Amash's sentiment was "completely ridiculous."

AMASH FACES FRESH GOP PRIMARY CHALLENGE AFTER TRUMP IMPEACHMENT COMMENTS

"At this point Justin Amash has more in common with [Rep.] Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., than he does the average Republican primary voter in the district. So we will beat him on this issue but we're also going to beat him on the fact that in 10 years in Congress, he's gotten one bill passed and it was to rename a post office," Lower said.

Host Laura Ingraham played a clip of a reporter asking Amash about Lower's primary challenge.

"Yeah, it's not serious," Amash told the reporter.

"I'm 100 percent serious...," Lower said to Ingraham. "I've won hard campaigns in the past and we are going to win this one too."

Lower, who described himself as "pro-Trump," said he was already planning to challenge Amash, and was originally going to declare his candidacy on July 4.

Amash's tweets against the president on Saturday inspired Lower to make the announcement sooner, he said.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributor to this report.