Julián Castro fantasizes about his inauguration day, saying ‘adios’ to Trump at White House

Some presidential candidates try to avoid the impression they have already measured the drapes at the Oval Office before winning the election.

Not Julián Castro.

The Democratic presidential candidate on Friday ended his speech to the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in San Francisco by describing his fantasy for Jan. 20, 2021 – the day he imagines being inaugurated president and showing President Trump the door.

Speaking to party leaders and members, Castro, who is from Texas, said his “favorite moment” of inauguration day would be when “it’s customary for the incoming president to usher out the outgoing president.”

“I could just imagine it – being there on the White House lawn with my wife Erica and my daughter Carina and my son Cristián getting ready to say goodbye to Donald Trump and Melania Trump,” Castro said.

Continuing, Castro said, “And all of the staff are there from his administration. And the helicopter will be there on the lawn, waiting in the distance with the door open. And they’ll be getting ready to go back to New York or Mar-a-Lago – somewhere.”

“And right before he leaves, right before he walks away, I’m going to tell him: Adios!” Castro said.

Castro, the former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is the only Latino in the race.

He is polling at just 1 percent nationally, according to the latest Fox News polls.